Q: I am writing a Linux bash script that opens a port for two hours and then closes it. I use sleep 7200 to make it wait two hours before closing the port. This works fine, but when I walk away it is hard for me to know when the port will be closed. I wanted to make a countdown timer to show how much longer the script will take to run. I found some code on the net but couldn't get any of them to work for me.

A: I am sure there are plenty of ways to make a countdown, but here is what I came up with. Just using some while loops I was able to create a simple countdown timer. In the second section I commented the code to help you understand what each line does.

Simple Bash Countdown Timer

You can change the hour, minute (min), or second (sec) variable to change how long the timer runs.

#!/bin/bash

hour=0

min=0

sec=10

while [ $hour -ge 0 ]; do

while [ $min -ge 0 ]; do

while [ $sec -ge 0 ]; do

echo -ne "$hour:$min:$sec\033[0K\r"

let "sec=sec-1"

sleep 1

done

sec=59

let "min=min-1"

done

min=59

let "hour=hour-1"

done

Here is a video of the timer in action.

Here is the code commented above each line to explain how it works:

#!/bin/bash

# Set variables to your desired time.

hour=2

min=0

sec=0

# begin hour while loop - while hour

#variable is greater than or equal to 0 do minute loop

while [ $hour -ge 0 ]; do

# begin minute loop - while min variable

#is greater than or equal to 0 do second loop

while [ $min -ge 0 ]; do

# begin second loop - while sec variable is greater

# than or equal to 0 print time left

while [ $sec -ge 0 ]; do

# echo time on same line so it overwrites last # line, makes it look like countdown

echo -ne "$hour:$min:$sec\33[0Kr"

# Decrease the sec variable by 1

#each iteration of loop to countdown

let "sec=sec-1"

# wait a second before removing a second

# from the countdown clock

sleep 1

# End second loop

done

# Set second timer back to 59 to start new minute

sec=59

# Decrease min variable by 1 to remove a

# minute off the countdown

let "min=min-1"

# end minute loop

done

# Set minute timer back to 59 to start new hour

min=59

# decrease the hour by 1 to remove hour off the countdown

let "hour=hour-1"

# end hour loop

done

Bash Countdown Timer with Colored Text

If you want to get a little fancier, we can add some color to our bash script. The code below will check to see if the timer reached under a minute, and if so turn the color of the font yellow. When the timer gets to 10 seconds, it turns it red. The tput command is used to hide the cursor to refine it further. I also incorporated the printf statement left in the comments by one of our readers. This adds leading zeros where appropriate.

#!/bin/bash

GREEN='\033[0;32m'

RED='\033[0;31m'

YELLOW='\033[0;33m'

RESET='\033[0m'

hour=0

min=1

sec=11

tput civis

echo -ne "${GREEN}"

while [ $hour -ge 0 ]; do

while [ $min -ge 0 ]; do

while [ $sec -ge 0 ]; do

if [ "$hour" -eq "0" ] && [ "$min" -eq "0" ]; then

echo -ne "${YELLOW}"

fi

if [ "$hour" -eq "0" ] && [ "$min" -eq "0" ] && [ "$sec" -le "10" ]; then

echo -ne "${RED}"

fi

echo -ne "$(printf "%02d" $hour):$(printf "%02d" $min):$(printf "%02d" $sec)\033[0K\r"

let "sec=sec-1"

sleep 1

done

sec=59

let "min=min-1"

done

min=59

let "hour=hour-1"

done

echo -e "${RESET}"

tput cnorm

Bash Countdown Timer Using tput for Screen Painting

Here is another example, this time using tput to color the screen yellow for warning and red for the last ten seconds. Code to follow.

Here is the code for the countdown timer above.

#!/bin/bash

Set Variables

cols=$( tput cols )

rows=$( tput lines )

middle_row=$(( $rows / 2 ))

middle_col=$(( ($cols /2) - 4 ))

hour=0

min=1

sec=12



donso () {

tput sgr0

tput cup $( tput lines ) 0

tput cnorm

}



tput clear

tput bold

tput civis

while [ $hour -ge 0 ]; do

while [ $min -ge 0 ]; do

while [ $sec -ge 0 ]; do

if [ "$hour" -eq "0" ] && [ "$min" -eq "0" ]; then

tput setab 3

tput clear

fi

if [ "$hour" -eq "0" ] && [ "$min" -eq "0" ] && [ "$sec" -le "10" ]; then

tput setab 1

tput clear

fi

tput cup $middle_row $middle_col

echo -ne "$(printf %02d:%02d:%02d $hour $min $sec)\e"

let "sec=sec-1"

sleep 1

done

sec=59

let "min=min-1"

done

min=59

let "hour=hour-1"

done

echo -e "${RESET}"

donso