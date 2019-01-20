Tracker has been around for a long time now. I personally have been disabling it since Fedora 20 and continue to disable it and save my hard disk on my older machines from thrashing. I even turn it off on my new laptop with a fast SSD. The old school thought is, if I am not using it, it shouldn’t be running.
What is tracker?
Tracker is a set of processes that run and index files on your disk for quicker searching. It is capable of indexing not only the normal name, location and modified dates of your files, but also the metadata and contents. This makes it both a resource hog and a privacy concern.
There are 4 processes running on my system:
tracker-miner-rss
tracker-miner-store
tracker-miner-fs
tracker-miner-apps
If you are like me and are tired of running top and seeing these processes using too many precious resources, then read on…
Stopping Tracker Processes
The command line tool is “tracker” which allows you to do a lot of stuff except stop it from running on boot.
You can stop the daemon with the command line tool (Well it says you can):
# tracker daemon stop
Store:
20 Jan 2019, 17:11:35: 0% Store - Idle
Miners:
20 Jan 2019, 17:11:35: ✓ RSS/ATOM Feeds - Idle
20 Jan 2019, 17:11:35: ✓ File System - Idle
20 Jan 2019, 17:11:35: ✗ Extractor - Not running or is a disabled plugin
20 Jan 2019, 17:11:35: ✓ Applications - Idle
# ps -ef | grep -i tracker
root 3163 1526 0 17:03 ? 00:00:00 /usr/libexec/tracker-miner-rss
root 3174 1526 0 17:03 ? 00:00:01 /usr/libexec/tracker-store
root 3190 1526 0 17:03 ? 00:00:00 /usr/libexec/tracker-miner-fs
root 3255 1526 0 17:03 ? 00:00:00 /usr/libexec/tracker-miner-apps
root 4369 2401 0 17:23 pts/0 00:00:00 grep --color=auto -i tracker
As you can see, I had no luck. Also, the daemon is not available for action via the systemctl or service command. I eventually stopped the daemon with the kill switch “tracker daemon -k”, but it just started again on a reboot.
Stop Tracker from Starting on Boot
The processes are started with .desktop files in the /etc/xdg/autostart directory.
# pwd
/etc/xdg/autostart
# ls -lrt tracker*
-rw-r--r--. 1 root root 5954 Sep 28 01:27 tracker-miner-fs.desktop
-rw-r--r--. 1 root root 5234 Sep 28 01:27 tracker-miner-apps.desktop
-rw-r--r--. 1 root root 4635 Sep 28 01:27 tracker-miner-rss.desktop
-rw-r--r--. 1 root root 4880 Sep 28 01:27 tracker-extract.desktop
-rw-r--r--. 1 root root 5474 Nov 12 08:02 tracker-store.desktop
So to disable tracker we will copy these files to our ~/.config/autostart directory and add Hidden=true. This will stop them from loading when we log in.
$ pwd
/home/savona/.config/autostart
[savona@putor autostart]$ cp -v /etc/xdg/autostart/tracker* .
'/etc/xdg/autostart/tracker-extract.desktop' -> './tracker-extract.desktop'
'/etc/xdg/autostart/tracker-miner-apps.desktop' -> './tracker-miner-apps.desktop'
'/etc/xdg/autostart/tracker-miner-fs.desktop' -> './tracker-miner-fs.desktop'
'/etc/xdg/autostart/tracker-miner-rss.desktop' -> './tracker-miner-rss.desktop'
'/etc/xdg/autostart/tracker-store.desktop' -> './tracker-store.desktop'
$ for FILE in $(ls tracker*); do echo "Hidden=true" >> $FILE; done
Now, let’s kill the daemon, and delete the old cache files.
$ tracker daemon -k
$ rm -rf ~/.cache/tracker ~/.local/share/tracker
We should be good to go now. I did a reboot and IT IS GONE!
# !ps
ps -ef | grep -i tracker
root 2781 2748 0 17:27 pts/0 00:00:00 grep --color=auto -i tracker
Sweet… Goodbye tracker, see you on the next install.
I will admit, I am impatient and kind of impulsive. There may be a better way to do this. If anyone knows of one, please leave it in the comments.
P.S. I can still search my files, apps, etc…
Update
UPDATE: It looks like the tracker-store process eventually comes back. BUT it doesn’t use any resources because all the miners are dead. Still a win…
$ tracker status
Currently indexed: 0 files, 0 folders
Remaining space on database partition: 809.7 GB (85.70%)
All data miners are idle, indexing complete
$ tracker daemon
Store:
21 Jan 2019, 08:41:30: 0% Store - Idle
Miners:
21 Jan 2019, 08:41:30: ✗ RSS/ATOM Feeds - Not running or is a disabled plugin
21 Jan 2019, 08:41:30: ✗ File System - Not running or is a disabled plugin
21 Jan 2019, 08:41:30: ✗ Extractor - Not running or is a disabled plugin
21 Jan 2019, 08:41:30: ✗ Applications - Not running or is a disabled plugin
Resources:
You say,
# pwd
/etc/xdg/autostart
# ls -lrt tracker*
-rw-r–r–. 1 root root 5954 Sep 28 01:27 tracker-miner-fs.desktop
-rw-r–r–. 1 root root 5234 Sep 28 01:27 tracker-miner-apps.desktop
-rw-r–r–. 1 root root 4635 Sep 28 01:27 tracker-miner-rss.desktop
-rw-r–r–. 1 root root 4880 Sep 28 01:27 tracker-extract.desktop
-rw-r–r–. 1 root root 5474 Nov 12 08:02 tracker-store.desktop
Why not just delete those files or move them somewhere else?
You could, but in my opinion is it just more elegant to create override files.
Removing them isn’t a reliable solution as they will be reinstalled if the relevant package is upgraded.
tracker reset -r
(y)
sudo dnf remove tracker tracker-miners
Thank you for this info. I have to nuke it from orbit too – I can’t have it spamming my log like that. It’s nuts. Should be simple enough to skip files that have failed to index.. or at least allow for exclusions.
This would remove significant parts of GNOME as well. Much easier to just remove the autostart files.
At least on Fedora 29 if you want to just disable the tracker-store process; As each user connect to the user service manager in systemd:
#systemctl –user stop tracker-store.service
#systemctl –user disable tracker-store.service
Thanks for capturing details. Helped a lot!!
Thanks man! I was confused for months why did laptop starting and getting ready for work for minutes, this made my day after I saw tracker processes hog up on my resources.